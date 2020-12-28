Detectives: Fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte ruled justified homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives say a fatal shooting that happened in September in northwest Charlotte has been ruled a justified homicide.
The investigation began around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 when officers were called for a welfare check on South Crigler Street, a block away from a neighborhood park. When police got to the scene, they found 45-year-old Oldin Jacinto Diaz Lainez dead.
Shortly after arriving, officers found a second person who was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, Dec. 28, CMPD said detectives had ruled the case a justified homicide.
“The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and concurred with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case,” CMPD said in a release.
No further information about the case was made public.
