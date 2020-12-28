Crash involving tractor-trailer closes road in Cabarrus County for hours on Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Rocky River Road in Cabarrus County was closed for several hours on Monday following a crash.
According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, a tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock crashed and overturned. The incident happened after 10:45 am. Three patients were transported with non life threatening injuries.
Rocky River Road was closed for a few hours between Pharr Mill and Stallings. Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office helped drivers to get around the detour.
The clean up was completed and road reopened just after 4:30.
