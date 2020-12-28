City of Salisbury to enforce fire lane parking violations with $50 fine

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury will enforce the fee for fire lane violations, effective January 1, 2021. The Salisbury Code of Ordinances (Appendix F; Article VI) was updated on July 1, 2020, to increase the parking in fire lane fee from $5 to $50. The revised fee schedule was included in the annual budget adoption by City Council.
The fee increase will hopefully deter individuals from parking in a fire lane which limits fire engines ability to access structures during emergencies.
North Carolina General Statute 20-162.1 states, “No person shall park a vehicle or permit it to stand, whether attended or unattended, upon any public vehicular area, street, highway or roadway in any area designated as a fire lane. This prohibition includes designated fire lanes in shopping center or mall parking lots and all other public vehicular areas.”
For more information regarding the Salisbury Code of Ordinances, visit: https://library.municode.com/nc/salisbury.
