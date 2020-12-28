Chef Abdullah’s vegan croissants now available at Amelie’s French Bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amelie’s French Bakery and award-winning pastry chef, Sadruddin Abdullah have teamed up to bring plant-based goodness to NoDa. Chef Abdullah, better known as “Sugarrrman”, and his wife/business partner have created a delicious croissant that is 100% vegan. Amelie’s began selling these on Christmas. Chef Sadruddin Abdullah joined us on QC@3 to tell us more about the secret behind them.
Chef Abdullah was kind enough to drop off a couple of croissants, so Kristen and Cheryl could taste the difference. You’ll never guess which one they liked more! Watch the video to find out!
