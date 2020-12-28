Atrium Health explains COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in detail after WBTV investigation

“Outpatient providers who have an increased risk of exposure beyond that of a typical general outpatient setting should be included in Phase 1a. This could include outpatient providers who are focused on COVID-19 patient evaluation, respiratory care – such as respiratory diagnostic testing centers, members of a dedicated respiratory care team or those frequently involved in COVID-19 testing sites. Outpatient dentists or dental hygienists are included in Phase 1a if they meet the above criteria for outpatient healthcare providers. In addition, healthcare workers administering the vaccine in initial mass vaccination clinics are part of this first phase, Phase 1a,” the message read.