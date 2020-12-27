Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers’ win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers got a big performance from an unlikely star to snap their three-game losing streak.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel set career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing in Carolina’s 20-13 victory that spoiled Washington’s first chance to clinch the NFC East.

Samuel broke off a 45-yard run to set up one of the Panthers’ two offensive touchdowns and caught five passes from Teddy Bridgewater.

Samuel could be a highly sought-after free agent during the offseason with his rookie contract up. The 24-year-old insisted winning was more important than the numbers he put up.

