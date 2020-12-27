Patchy freezing rain in the mountains Monday morning; First Alert Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 20s by daybreak Monday. A weak weather disturbance will move into the region on Monday, giving the mountains a chance for some patchy freezing rain Monday morning. The piedmont is expected to stay dry throughout the day, yet a passing sprinkle is possible. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.
Tuesday will feature more sunshine, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-50s for the piedmont, with low to mid 40s for the mountains.
Clouds will increase throughout Wednesday, with a few late day rain showers possible, with chilly afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for New Year’s Eve Thursday into New Year’s Day Friday, as widespread rain showers and scattered storms will be possible. There is a possibility for strong thunderstorms into Friday, so stay weather aware for updates throughout the week. Warmer temperatures return for both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s in the mountains. Parts of our viewing area may even hit 70 degrees by Friday.
Quieter weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the 50s, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Stay safe and have a great week ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
