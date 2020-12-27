Patchy freezing rain in the mountains Monday morning; First Alert Thursday into Friday

A First Alert has been issued for New Year’s Eve Thursday into New Year’s Day Friday, as widespread rain showers and scattered storms will be possible. There is a possibility for strong thunderstorms into Friday, so stay weather aware for updates throughout the week. Warmer temperatures return for both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s in the mountains. Parts of our viewing area may even hit 70 degrees by Friday.