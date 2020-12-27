Overnight fire damages home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house in Salisbury was heavily damaged by fire early on Sunday morning.
Fire officials got the call just after 12:30 am that a home was on fire in the 500 block of E. Bank Street. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the home.
Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department, aided by firefighters from Granite Quarry, Union, and Millers Ferry, were able to put the fire out. There was significant damage to the house, but the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.
The occupants were able to get out of the burning house. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
