Milder temps ahead - and a First Alert for New Year’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday’s high was only 41. We will add on about 10 degrees today.
The high will be in the low 50s and that is much closer to average. We should remain dry too.
Monday will be even milder. A weak front will move through and bring a few stray morning showers - mainly for the mountains. Lows will start out in the low 30s and highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will also be fairly uneventful, compared to the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s and it will be dry.
The next storm system will approach as early as Wednesday.
Showers will arrive late, and it will be noticeably cooler. Highs won’t make it out of the upper 40s.
The main event will arrive a bit later than it looked like yesterday.
Now it looks like both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will have rain.
The rain will start to arrive during the day on Thursday, and it currently looks wet as the clock strikes midnight.
The front won’t move through until Friday so more heavy rain and even thunderstorms should extend into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days.
Next weekend still looks dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
