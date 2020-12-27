CMPD: Two charged in armed robbery, shooting at an officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made two arrests in connection to an armed robbery and shooting at an officer.
Officers charged Jason Latta and Mykaylah Pratt on Dec. 27, respectively.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Dec. 26, officers responded to the armed robbery on the 700 block of Seigle Ave.
The caller said they were leaving their apartment and noticed two suspects inside their vehicle. When the caller confronted them, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the them and robbed them.
The suspects later used the person’s credit card in Metro Division, where Metro Division officers responded to locate the suspects using a credit card taken in a robbery earlier in the day.
Officers were able to locate the suspects, who fled in a stolen vehicle. Officers chased the vehicle until the suspects wrecked at Interstate 85 and Graham Street.
The vehicle driver fled on foot and fired one shot from a stolen firearm at the officer during the foot chase. Officers did not return fire at the suspect. With the K-9 Unit and Aviation Unit’s assistance, they were able to locate the suspect behind a warehouse.
Latta was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resist obstruct delay, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony flee to elude.
Pratt was charged with armed robbery and breaking and entering of a vehicle.
Anyone with information can leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
