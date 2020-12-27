Charlotte Hornets fall to Oklahoma City after a late jumper from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A furious comeback from Charlotte came up just short as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a jumper with 1 seconds to play as Oklahoma City beat Charlotte 109-107 to drop the Hornets to 0-2 on the season.
Charlotte trailed OKC by 13 with 2 minutes to play, but the Hornets went on a 18-3 run in the final minutes to get back in the game.
Miles Bridges was the main catalysis in the comeback. He had 3 three pointers in the final minute of the game with his biggest tying the game at 107 with 10 seconds to go. Bridges scored all 14 of his points in the 4th quarter.
But Gilgeous-Alexander would knock down a 23 foot jumper with 1.4 to play to give the Thunder a 109-107 lead.
Terry Rozier would get off a 3 before the final horn but he would miss the shot.
“We’ve got to stop playing from behind because we did the same thing in Cleveland,” said Bridges. “Once we get a lead we’ve got to continue to up the lead and play great defense. I think when we get a lead we tend to get comfortable.”
Charlotte would grab a 10 point first quarter lead as LaMelo Ball came out on fire.
After not scoring in the season opener on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ball had 9 points in the first quarter. He would have 13 at the half, but would not score in the second half.
Charlotte would only have a 2 point lead at the half and they only scored 16 points in the 3rd quarter and OKC took advantage.
George Hill had 21 points for the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24.
Devonte’ Graham would have his second double-double of the season for the Hornets as he had 14 points and 10 assists. P.J. Washington also had a solid game as he had 18 points and 8 rebounds.
“Overall for the whole team, I feel like we should’ve played a lot better and we could’ve won that game,” said Washington. “It’s a long season, but we should’ve capitalized tonight and definitely going to watch film and get better, hopefully get better by tomorrow.”
The Hornets will be back it Sunday as they will host Brooklyn at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.