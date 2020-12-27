Cabarrus home damaged by fire

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a home in Concord on Saturday.
Officials reported that around 3 P.M. on December 26th, the Concord Fire Department received a call advising a structure fire on Crestside Drive. Crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes and confirmed an active fire in the resident.
Concord Fire had the fire under control within 13 minutes of arriving on the scene. There were with no injuries reported. A total of 4 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Safety officer and 2 Battalion Chiefs responded with 26 Firefighters.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
