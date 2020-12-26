Suspect in shooting of Kings Mountain officer booked in Gaston County Jail

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in the shooting of a Kings Mountain officer has arrived at the Gaston County Jail.
Antonio Cortex Anthony is accused of shooting Kings Mountain Police Officer Cpl Frank Lee Whittington Jr. on Dec. 19.
Anthony is currently being held without bond. He faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree, assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was booked on Dec. 24. His first court appearance will be held Dec. 29 in Cleveland County.
The night of the shooting, Whittington was responding to a call near the Kings Mountain Country Club when the two exchanged shots.
Both the suspect and Whittington were taken to the hospital. Whittington’s injuries required surgery.
Whittington has been with the Kings Mountain Police Department for 13 years.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.