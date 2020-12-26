Sunny and chilly Sunday with a First Alert for New Year’s Eve Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the lower 20s.
Sunday will be more seasonably cool with mostly sunny skies throughout the day and high temperatures in the mid-40s for the mountains, and lower 50s for the Piedmont.
A weak cold front will move across the region on Monday, providing the chance for isolated rain, mainly confined to the mountains.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-40s for the mountains and mid-50s for the Piedmont.
The weak cold front will cool temperatures a few degrees for Tuesday, yet plenty of sunshine will be around, as high temperatures range from the lower 40s in the mountains to around 50 degrees for the piedmont.
Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday, with a few late-day rain showers possible, as a strong cold front approaches the region.
High temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will be near 40 degrees for the mountains, and around 50 degrees for the Piedmont.
Rain showers are expected to increase in coverage and become widespread for New Year’s Eve Thursday.
A few strong thunderstorms will be possible, as temperatures warm into the 60s for Thursday afternoon. Rain showers and a few storms may linger for New Year’s Eve night, and as we welcome the start of 2021.
New Year’s Day Friday may start off with rain early, with clearing skies later in the day, and high temperatures in the 50s.
Next weekend is looking dry for now, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
