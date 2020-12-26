Police: Woman used drugs in front her 2-year-old, 6-year-old children at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pennsylvania woman is in custody after police said she used drugs in front of her young children at a Myrtle Beach hotel, police said.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers were called to a room at the Ocean Reef Resort Tuesday for a call of a drug overdose. Police found the woman, later identified as Jamie Marie Miller, as she just came to.
According to the report, Miller’s speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet. Officers also found two young children, ages 2 and 6, in the room and they told police she was their mother. Witnesses also said she received nearly 10 calls from the room and then spoke with one of the children who said Miller was locked in the bathroom.
Police also found the sliding glass door leading to the balcony was open, and the children could have walked out and climbed over the railing from the 10th floor of the resort.
Miller, of Glassport, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and was also identified as a fugitive.
Online records show she was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and remains there as of Saturday on a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.