First Alert for a wet and possibly stormy New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We spent most of Christmas Day in the 30s and just barely popped up to 41 for an afternoon high. We will add on a few degrees today and for the next few days.
Today will be mainly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be another cold one as we fall to the low 20s again.
We will add on about 10 degrees as we move into Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.
We will remain dry Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Monday and the low 50s on Tuesday. Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold. We will only fall to the low 30s.
By Wednesday, we will be watching the next system. There is only a small shower chance on Wednesday, but New Year’s Eve could be a wash out. That’s why there is a First Alert. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures will soar to the low 60s.
The rain will taper off Thursday night or Friday morning. We will start the new year with dry weather and highs in the low 50s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
