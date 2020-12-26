AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing 3-year-old believed to be abducted from Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for child abduction out of Gastonia.
Gastonia police say they are searching for a 3-year-old, Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.
Officials say 31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate is suspected of abducting Kaysie.
Pate Pate is described as being a Black, male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.
Kaysie is a Black female, about 2 feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.
Officers say Pate was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.