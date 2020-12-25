Woman says she was victim of Peeping Tom incident at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman is speaking out after police arrested a man accused in a series of “Peeping Tom” incidents. She claims she and her roommates have been victim to some of those incidents. WBTV spoke with her about what she says happened.
“I was just bothered that someone has the audacity to think that they can just invade our privacy like that,” said 20-year-old college student Makayla Bowden.
Bowden lives at the University Village Apartments in Charlotte.
She says there have been three incidents involving a Peeping Tom.
“The first incident, my roommates and I were airdropped pictures by some guy, very inappropriate pictures, and it freaked us out because we know in order to airdrop you need to be kind of close, so we knew he was around,” she said.
That happened in November.
She also said her roommates saw someone standing outside their window.
In December, she was outside with her dog, when she says she saw someone behind her apartment building.
“It looked like he had some kind of light that was recording me and then I realized that he had his pants down.”
She quickly ran inside and called 911.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 27-year-old Messiah Mazyck has been charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity, two counts of secret peeping plus other charges.
According to CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly, “You know these type of people typically want to be seen so if there’s something obstructing them from being seen or from them seeing people inside - it’s helpful.”
Bowden is just looking towards the future.
“From all of this, I just hope that girls will just be more aware even when they’re in apartments by themselves and I hope that us speaking out about this – that there won’t be any more incidents.”
WBTV reached out to Bowden’s apartment complex but did not hear back. Police say they are investigating obscene activity at several apartments near the UNC Charlotte campus. Police believe there are more victims. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
