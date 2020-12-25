Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County woman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman out of Cleveland County that went missing on Christmas.
Nelda Sue Duncan, 81, was last seen on Pleasantdale Drive in Shelby. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Duncan stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with short white hair and hazel eyes. She may be with a 2006 bluish/green Nissan Titan with North Carolina license plate HD44018.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-466-7760.
