Families adapt to virtual gatherings this Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families near and far are keeping Christmas traditions alive in a safe and healthy way.
The CDC urged people not to travel this holiday season to stop the spread of COVID-19. Instead they suggested families have virtual gatherings.
WBTV reporter Courtney Cole spent her Christmas in Charlotte while her parents were in Virginia; despite the distance, they were still able to open gifts and spend time together over Zoom.
“Even though we’re hundreds of miles away, you’re off, I’m working, but we’re safe,” Cole said.
“We’re having some potato salad and string beans and it’s just us and we’re just happy,” said Courtney’s mom Connie.
In years past, the Coles would host Christmas dinner with both sides of this family, but this year they all stayed at their own homes.
In Virginia, Cassandra Hall and her daughters and grandson had a quiet Christmas.
Hall’s great grandmother Mattie “Mor” Lee Alston passed away in September due to COVID-19 complications. In the past, most of the children, grandchildren and great children would come together for dinner and presents, but this year was different.
“This is the first year that we all have separated and did Christmas alone. It’s kind of sad cause we’re so used to her being here but with COVID there’s no other choice,” Hall said.
Despite the changes, that wasn’t stopping Britney Hall and her son Isaiah from making cookies and preparing for Santa’s arrival.
“I had to make sure that Santa came through so I had to stay up really late (laughs) he was very anxious he would not go to sleep,” Britney said.
Hall’s daughter Ayessha had a smaller Christmas dinner here in North Carolina with her dad’s family.
Splitting up this year was an inconvenience but she says they look forward to getting back to their normal traditions next year.
“We may have missed out on a Christmas gathering or Thanksgiving - whatever holiday it is this year but just to stay healthy and okay so we can do this the way we used to next year,” Hall said.
The CDC recommends getting tested 3-5 days after returning from your trip and reducing non essential activities for a full seven days even if your test is negative. They recommend reducing those activities for ten days if you don’t get tested.
