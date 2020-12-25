East Charlotte woman donating gifts, resources to underserved teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Santa isn’t the only one out delivering gifts this year.
Donna Reed with Home4Me has been delivering blankets, book bags and other items since Saturday.
With the help of volunteers and donations from the community, they were able to help over 140 young adults from the ages of 13 to 21.
Her non-profit focuses on providing resources for teenagers in the foster care system and other underserved youth.
The “home” in Home4Me focuses on the following: hope, opportunities, mentorship, and education - all things that Reed and her volunteers are working to provide to teens in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community.
Reed grew up in the foster care system and said that this is a cause close to her heart so she wanted to make sure that other people have everything they need.
“Having grown up in foster care and knowing what it’s like to age out of the system and when you’re a teenager and you age out of the system you’re off everyone else’s list.,” Reed said. “With my passion for young people and for that and just making sure they have everything they need that’s what drives me.”
