Bitter cold start to the weekend, with wind chill advisories for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest low temperatures we have experienced so far this season, with lows in the single digits for the mountains, with upper teens for the Piedmont.
Wind chill advisories continue for the North Carolina mountains through Saturday morning, where sub-zero wind chills of minus-5 to minus-15 degrees are possible. Mostly sunny skies develop for the weekend with Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 30s for the mountains, and mid-40s for the Piedmont.
Sunday will be more seasonably cool, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, and high temperatures in the mid-40s for the mountains, and lower 50s for the Piedmont.
A weak cold front will move across the region on Monday, providing the chance for isolated rain, mainly confined to the mountains. Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-40s for the mountains, and mid-50s for the piedmont.
The weak cold front will cool temperatures a few degrees for Tuesday, yet plenty of sunshine will be around, as high temperatures range from the lower 40s in the mountains, to around 50 degrees for the Piedmont.
Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday, with a few late day rain showers possible, as a strong cold front approaches the region. High temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will be near 40 degrees for the mountains, and around 50 degrees for the piedmont.
Rain showers are expected to increase in coverage, and become widespread for New Year’s Eve Thursday. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible, as temperatures warm into the lower 60s for Thursday afternoon. Rain showers and a few storms may linger for New Year’s Eve night, and as we welcome the start of 2021.
New Year’s Day Friday is expected to feature clearing skies, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Stay safe and warm this weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
