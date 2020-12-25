Accident leaves one dead, toddler injured

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and a toddler seriously injured after an early morning wreck Christmas Day in Burke County.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Interstate 40 East, close to mile marker 108.
According to officials, a Ford F-150 was traveling east and began driving recklessly as the occupants were involved in an argument. The pickup sideswiped an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer, and both vehicles hit the guardrail several times.
The driver of the Ford and a 2-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet were both ejected during the accident. The driver has been identified as Monica Torres-Garcia, 39, of Bessemer City. She died a short time after being transported by first responders to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese.
Officers say alcohol is suspected as a contributing circumstance.
The passenger received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Amanda Palumbo, 30, of Winston-Salem. She, an adult passenger, and four children were transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese with minor injuries.
The 2-year-old was transported to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries. She was not properly restrained in a car seat, according to officers.
I-40 East was closed in that area for several hours during the investigation.
