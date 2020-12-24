Union Grove police investigating armed robbery

UNION GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a person they say was involved in an armed robbery Thursday morning.
The robbery happened at Knight’s BP, located on West Memorial Highway in Union Grove.
Security camera footage showed who police describe as a light skinned Black male, standing around 5′7″-5′9″ and weighing between 260-300 pounds.
The suspect was wearing a black mask with facial hair showing and was dressed in all black with Vans-type shoes.
He was driving a dark gray Kia, possibly an Optima, with plastic covering the roof.
Anyone with information should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.
