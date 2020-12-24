Silver Alert issued for two elderly people reported missing on Christmas Eve from Cabarrus Co.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for two elderly people believed to be endangered out of Cabarrus County.
Janet Louise Tennant, 80, and Bruce Clinton Tennant, 81, were last seen on the 100 block of East Main Street in Locust. They may have been on the 900 block of Alvin Hough Road in Midland.
Janet Tennant stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds with medium white hair and blue, green, hazel eyes. Bruce Tennant stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
The couple is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, and may be with a 2010 Kia Forte with North Carolina license plate AEK3574.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.