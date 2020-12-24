Rowan County gives first COVID-19 vaccinations

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health gave their first COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible staff on Wednesday.
The health department received the Moderna vaccine, which does not require the ultra-low cold storage.
It will require two doses spaced 28 days apart for each individual who would like to take it.
“We finally have a weapon to add to our three tools – wearing masks, washing your hands, and waiting six feet apart,” said Public Health Director Nina Oliver. “We are ready to administer this COVID-19 vaccine to those Essential 1A individuals who would like to take it. COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory.”
Rowan will continue to follow the phased approach with essential workers receiving vaccines first following the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
