Rainy, windy, day in N.C. mountains, white Christmas next

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, wind, and falling temperatures made Christmas Eve in the North Carolina Mountains not so pleasant.
That’s going to change, though, say forecasters. Snow is expected to start falling in the early evening hours and continue until morning.
Some sections could get half a foot or more of the snow. For visitors and locals alike, it’s welcome, they said.
It means a white Christmas and something good to remember about 2020.
Authorities, meanwhile are hoping people will stay inside to celebrate their Christmas Eve.
Quickly falling temperatures could cause flash freezing on the roadways with snow falling on top.
DOT crews are already out putting salt down in areas they think will be issues overnight. Crews will stay on the job as long as needed to keep the roads open.
