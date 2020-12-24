No known injuries reported as police respond to reports of ‘armed subject’ at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have no known victims or injuries as they respond to reports of an “armed subject” at Carolina Place Mall Thursday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are assisting the Pineville Police Department with reports of an armed subject at the mall.
Pineville Police say they are currently clearing the entire mall to search for any possible suspects or a gunman. The incident is still being treated as an “active shooter” situation, police say.
CMPD is telling residents to please avoid the area.
Mecklenburg EMS said to refer to Pineville Police Department when asked about possible response to the scene.
There’s no word on exactly what happened at the mall and law enforcement officials have not confirmed any other information.
