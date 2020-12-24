One arrested in fatal wreck in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near the 2200 block of East W. T. Harris Boulevard -- close to the Barrington Place Apartments -- around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a Toyota Avalon and Nissan Xterra had been involved in the crash.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital where the driver of the Toyota, Satria Shervanda Gleaton, was pronounced deceased. Her family has been notified of her death.
Officials believe the Toyota was entering East W. T. Harris Boulevard from Allerton Way when it was struck in the driver’s side by the Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan, Jareem Xavior White, was found to be impaired and was driving without a license.
When he was released from the hospital, White was taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. He was then arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
