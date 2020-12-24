Monroe accident in front of Dollar General leaves two dead

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car wreck in Monroe Wednesday night.
The accident took place on Lancaster Avenue at the Dollar General. Police were called out around 6:13 p.m.
According to police, a Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by Robert Ashley was exiting the parking lot of the Dollar General when he pulled into the path of a Honda Pilot driven by Angela Deese.
Two rear passengers in the Ford Sport Trac were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The front passenger of the Ford Sport Trac, Ora Carpenter, was taken by ambulance to Atrium Main and is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford, Robert Ashley, was airlifted to Atrium Main and is listed in critical condition.
“This is such a terrible accident and our hearts go out to all the families involved as they try and cope with this, especially being so close to Christmas,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.
The deceased are Patricia Ashley of Lancaster, S.C. and Sudie Carpenter of Lancaster, S.C.
The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to Atrium Union with minor injuries. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
