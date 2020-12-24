Molly’s Kids: Palmer Goforth

“I have to say that God has had his hand on us the whole time,” Brittany said. “I’ve often prayed for that peace that surpasses all understanding. Through this I have felt it. Overwhelming peace is just in us. Even in the midst of heartbreak and tears, I know Palmer is okay. The treatments will be hard and there will be hills and valleys, but I know he is building his testimony and this journey will change his life and our lives. And probably other people’s lives too. Our circle of family and friends is tight. I’d NEVER choose this path, but there is a purpose and we’re in good hands with our oncology team.”