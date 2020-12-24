MIDDAY Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and snow showers hit Thursday afternoon, early evening

Christmas Day will be sunny and dry, but very chilly with a few flurries lingering across the Mountains. In fact, highs won’t move out of the 30s in and around Charlotte. An even deeper chill will set in Friday night into Saturday morning will lows will send temperatures into the teens and lower 20s across the entire region. Meanwhile, the combination of cold air and gusty northwesterly breezes will make it feel like its below 0° in some Mountain communities Friday and Saturday nights. Expect a gradual warm up through the weekend under an abundance of sunshine.