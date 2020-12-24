MeckHope providing multiple, local resources to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County ABC Board is trying to help the community locate resources for help with addiction, mental health and family support with the MeckHope program.
MeckHope is done in partnership with Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center, Mecklenburg County and Adams Outdoor Advertising Charlotte.
“The partnership campaign has two components; an overall mental health wellbeing theme and a specific focus on alcohol and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery supports. This campaign was launched as a collective effort to provide resources to counter the negative affects COVID-19 has had on coping through the pandemic, and reduce the barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders,” said Keva Walton, CEO of Mecklenburg County ABC Board.
Through its website, meckhope.com, individuals and families can find community resources regarding drug and alcohol services, family support services, and mental health services.
They also run 24-hour support lines for emergency access (800-939-5911), general resources (833-390-7728), and alcohol and drug issues (704-445-6900).
“For those who are feeling overwhelmed and have not sought help, please know that the MeckHope community is here and ready to walk with you as you overcome the challenges you are facing,” Cindy Murphy, director of prevention and intervention services at Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center.
MeckHope Partners in Hope include United Way of Central Carolinas and Foundation for The Carolinas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.