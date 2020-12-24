Mary’s Favorite Christmas Eve Tradition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cookies for Santa is a tradition that a lot of families do, but have you ever made a birthday cake for Jesus? Mary tells us on Christmas Eve her family would go to church and after the service was over they would come home and bake two desserts. The first dessert was a cake for Jesus and the second was cookies for Santa. She tells us they always had a special plate to put the cookies on and they always baked them right before bed. Santa must have loved coming to Mary’s house! Warm chocolate chip cookies with a swig of milk. She says her family also left treats for the reindeer!