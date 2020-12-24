Man arrested in New York was wanted for Goodwill robbery, shooting at police in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S Marshals arrested a man in New York who was being sought for shooting at police after an apparent armed robbery that sent a local college on lockdown in Salisbury.
Eldmond Boley was arrested in Staten Island, New York City Wednesday night and is in custody. He was arrested by US Marshals.
Salisbury Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Goodwill Store at West Jake Alexander Boulevard, where a suspect went into the store office and robbed the location of an undisclosed sum of money.
Officials say while officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Maple Avenue and Wilson Road, they encountered a possible suspect.
During a foot chase, officials say shots were fired at officers. Preliminary reports state officers did not fire their weapons.
The man being sought in the case was identified Wednesday by police as 29-year-old Boley. He has active warrants for five counts of assault LEO with firearm and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to the City of Salisbury Communications, the suspect attempted to forcibly take a vehicle in the immediate area of Salisbury High School. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled.
Salisbury Police were actively searching for the suspect with assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit. Officers were assisted by Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Management managing the incident.
Residents in the area were encouraged to shelter in place. Livingstone College was placed on lockdown.
