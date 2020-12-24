Last-minute shoppers provide boost for small businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With just a few hours until the Christmas holiday, shoppers packed stores across the area.
The last-minute shopping was also welcoming news for small businesses.
“Super thankful. I think people are being really deliberate with their shopping this year in trying to support local small businesses, so it’s made a huge difference in my business for sure,” said Britt Gooding, owner of CLT Boutique.
Shoppers like Jaci Childress waited until the last minute.
“Sadly, I do it every year. I always wait until the last minute. I’m super thankful for businesses like this because they bail me out,” Childress said.
It’s a bailout small business owners are happy to provide. This year, businesses have had to think outside the box with the ongoing pandemic.
This year, the Christmas holiday and your spending meaning so much more.
“Last minute gifts, people have been stopping in. They are definitely taking advantage of these last couple of hours before Christmas arrives, so we are thankful for that as well,” said Jekia Benson, owner of Five13 Studio.
With the countdown to Christmas Day, these South End stores provided the one-stop shop for those who waited.
“The South End area has still been bustling despite being in a pandemic. This week has been pretty good,” Benson said.
Gooding also agreed.
“Honestly, I think it’s been a perfect day so far. People have been out and about shopping local,” she added.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.