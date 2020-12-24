Kristen’s Favorite Christmas Tradition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We all have them, holiday traditions. We’ll tell you ours if you tell us yours! Kristen attempted to make one of her favorite family traditions in the QC kitchen this morning. Did you know Kristen’s family is Italian? She tells us it’s a tradition that Italians don’t eat any meat or butter or anything super-rich on Christmas Eve. She says they try to stick with fish. Kristen says as a child she thought this recipe was gross, but she’s grown to love it. If you’re wanting to try this at home, the dish is super simple to make and only has 5 ingredients.