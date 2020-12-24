Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution.
Officials say the inmate was a 68-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
“Losing a loved one during a holiday season is always difficult and we sympathize with the family,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “We continue working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons because the health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority.”
The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17. He was hospitalized on Dec. 16 for COVID-related symptoms and remained in medical isolation receiving treatment.
He did not report any worsening symptom, but was found unresponsive and pulseless Thursday morning, Dec. 24. and was pronounced dead around 7 a.m.
Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the inmate.
