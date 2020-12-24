1 dead, at least 4 others injured in Christmas Eve shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died and at least four others are injured following a shooting late Christmas Eve in southeast Charlotte.
The incident was reported on Olde Savannah Road off of Albemarle Road. Medic reported at least five people suffered injuries in the incident. CMPD later tweeted that one person had died.
It’s not clear if the deceased is among the five victims reported injured by Medic.
Police have not provided any other details of the incident.
