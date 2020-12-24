Hickory couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve

“What an incredible milestone for this bedrock marriage,” Jeremy Moretz said. “Unfortunately, it can’t be celebrated appropriately because of COVID. But my grandparents are 87 and 88 years old, and still very much in love. They met at the age of 18. They got married on Christmas Eve because that’s the day they could get off work. For years they lived in a small house with no bathroom on the farm of Harley’s parents in Gaffney, South Carolina. They worked hard and expected nothing. My grandmother said they even used to make their own hot dog buns.”