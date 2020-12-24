Help needed in finding Forest City teens

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Forest City Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two runaway teens.
Jackson Lingafelt is a 14 year-old white male, standing at 6′2″ and 130lbs with red hair and blue eyes.
James Angel is a 17 year-old white male, standing at 6′0″ and 160lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Both teens were last seen the evening of Dec. 21 at a home on Orchard Street in Forest City. They have ties to Burke and Yancey counties, and are possibly riding in a 2011 Silver Nissan Sentra.
The teens and vehicle have been entered missing with the National Crime Information Center. Report any information to 911 or the Forest City Police Department at 828-286-2911, or 828-245-5555.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.