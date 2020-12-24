Healthy Holiday Treats

By Callie Presley | December 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in the middle of the holiday season and of course, that means we’re eating lots of sweets! But if you’re trying to stick to a healthier diet, we’ve got a treat just for you. Alice Smith, a registered dietitian and certified health coach joined us on QC@3. Alice tells us it’s important to stay mindful of what you’re eating, but she says if you have the right ingredients in your cabinet, you can make healthy treats the whole family will enjoy!

Alice Smith shows us how to make healthy holiday treats.
