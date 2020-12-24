Frigid Christmas Day, with lingering snow for the N.C. mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will continue through early tonight, with a transition to snow overnight in the NC mountains. Frigid temperatures develop for Christmas Day, with more sunshine developing through the weekend. More seasonable temperatures develop for Sunday and early next week, with high temperatures in the 50s.
A cold front will continue to move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing much colder air to the region for Christmas Day. Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties are under a Winter Storm Warning, where 2″ to 5″+ snowfall is possible into Christmas Day. Gusty winds are likely as well, especially in the mountains, where wind gusts of 45 mph are possible, along with sub-zero wind chills. Christmas morning low temperatures will vary from the lower teens in the mountains, to upper 20s for the piedmont.
Mostly sunny skies will develop for the piedmont on Christmas Day Friday, with scattered snow showers lingering for the NC mountains. Cold and blustery conditions continue throughout the day, with high temperatures only in the upper teens for the mountains, to upper 30s for the piedmont. Due to the freezing cold temperatures for the mountains, flash freezing will likely cause icy conditions on mountain roads and surfaces, causing dangerous travel conditions.
Saturday morning will be bitterly cold across the WBTV viewing area, with low temperatures in the upper single digits for the mountains, to upper teens for the piedmont. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with high temperatures in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s for the mountains.
Sunny skies will continue for Sunday, with more seasonable temperatures, with afternoon highs in the lower 50s for the piedmont, to upper 40s in the mountains.
A few spotty rain showers are possible for Monday and Wednesday of next week, with a better chance for widespread rain on New Year’s Eve Thursday of next week. Temperatures will generally stay in the upper 40s to upper 50s across the piedmont next week, with upper 30s to upper 40s for the mountains.
Have a wonderful, safe, and warm Christmas!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
