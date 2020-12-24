Frigid Christmas Day, with lingering snow for the N.C. mountains

A cold front will continue to move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing much colder air to the region for Christmas Day. Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties are under a Winter Storm Warning, where 2″ to 5″+ snowfall is possible into Christmas Day. Gusty winds are likely as well, especially in the mountains, where wind gusts of 45 mph are possible, along with sub-zero wind chills. Christmas morning low temperatures will vary from the lower teens in the mountains, to upper 20s for the piedmont.