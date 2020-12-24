FIRST ALERT: Soggy, stormy and snowy Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Thursday as heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and winter weather spread across the WBTV viewing through the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day.
Light showers give way to widespread heavy downpours Thursday afternoon as a robust cold front marches east through the Carolinas.
Neighborhoods east of the I-77 corridor have the best chance for strong thunderstorm development and damaging wind through the late afternoon and evening hours.
The greatest risk for severe storms and tornadoes is for Central and Eastern North Carolina this evening.
Locally, expect rainfall amounts near 1.5 inches with the potential for isolated flooding along the escarpment.
In the higher elevations, rain will change over to snow as cold air rushes in behind the cold front. Locations above 3,500 feet could receive between 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while lesser totals expected elsewhere in the mountains.
Southerly breezes ahead of the front will send warm air into the Carolinas allowing high temperatures to reach the lower 60s this afternoon. But the higher the temperature today means a much bigger drop tonight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s in the piedmont and upper teens in the mountains tonight.
Christmas Day will be sunny and dry, but very chilly. In fact, highs won’t move out of the 30s in and around Charlotte.
An even deeper chill will set in Friday night into Saturday morning will lows will send temperatures into the teens and lower 20s across the entire region. Meanwhile, the combination of cold air and gusty northwesterly breezes will make it feel like its below 0° in some mountain communities Friday and Saturday nights.
Expect a gradual warm up through the weekend under an abundance of sunshine.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.