‘Elves’ take over Hurley Elementary School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The students at Hurley Elementary School had a special surprise for them when they arrived at school Tuesday morning.
Principal Jennifer Brown says she took a break from being principal on Nov. 30 in order to become a Hurley elf.
With the help of her daughters and fellow staff members, the group worked to recreate “Elf on the Shelf” scenes in the classrooms.
“Why do this? Because we needed fun,” she wrote in an email to WBTV.
Some of the hijinks the Hurley Elves got into included flipping desks and chairs, covering classrooms in toilet paper, and using shaving cream to create pictures.
It was up to the students to use daily hints to figure out who was helping the elves.
The fun culminated with an appearance from an elf on the rooftop, Santa waiting for them, and “snow” at the school’s entrance.
“This has been an amazing month creating special memories for our students and staff,” said Brown.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.