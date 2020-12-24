Elementary principal takes break to become school elf

ROWAN ACOUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - School staff imagination at its finest. You guys are bringing it with the emails and good stories this week, this one from Rowan County.
“Dear Molly, My name is Jennifer Brown. I am the principal at Hurley ElementarySchool in Rowan County, we are in the hybrid model. We had an amazing arrival at school on Tuesday.
Why do this? Because we need fun. On November 30th, I emailed my staff and told them I was taking a “break” from being principal in order to be one of Hurley’s elves.
With the help of my daughters and other staff members, every day we created fun “elf on the shelf” scenes in classrooms. We toilet-papered classes, had snowball fights, flipped desks/chairs, and used shaving cream to create pictures. Every day the students received hints to figure out who was helping our elf create these entertaining disasters.
We wanted our students to have snow, see Santa and more. This has been an amazing month creating special memories for our students and staff.
Thanks for reading. #FUNinthemidstofCOVID, Merry Christmas, Jennifer”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.