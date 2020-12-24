Despite a career high from Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets fell to Cleveland in the season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a night for Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier as he had a career high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as Cleveland beat Charlotte 121-114 in the regular season opener for both teams.
Rozier playing near his hometown of Youngstown, OH also drained 10 three pointers which is also a career high.
After only trailing by 1 after the first quarter, the game got away from Charlotte in the 2nd quarter.
Collin Sexton had 18 of his 27 in the quarter as the Cavaliers used and 21-4 run to grab a 19 point lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Hornets 41-21 in the 2nd.
“Second quarter cost us,” said Hornets head coach James Borrego. “Just inexcusable effort defensively. One on one, weakside help-- we got a lot to clean up defensively. We got a long way to go.”
Charlotte would outscore Cleveland in both the 3rd and 4th quarters and even got the deficit down into single digits on multiple occasions, but ultimately, the Hornets could not overcome that terrible 2nd quarter.
In his Charlotte Hornets debut, Gordon Hayward had a great night as he had 28 points and 7 rebounds.
Rookie LaMelo Ball had a debut to forget in the NBA. The 3rd pick in the NBA Draft did not score and only had 3 assists in 16 minutes of play.
The Hornets got out rebounded 50-32 by Cleveland. Rebounding could become a real issue for this team heading forward as center Cody Zeller fractured his left hand in the 4th quarter and left the game early. The team will have more information on his injury on Thursday.
The 0-1 Hornets next game is Saturday when they host Oklahoma City.
