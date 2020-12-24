Dedrick makes his favorite holiday drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s nothing better during this time of year than sitting down, snuggling up with your family, watching your favorite holiday movie, and sipping on something hot. Dedrick loves a hot cup of cocoa. He showed us how he likes to make this sweet drink on QC@3.
Ingredients:
- Whole milk
- Cocoa powder
- Sugar
- Milk chocolate chips
- Vanilla extract
- Marshmallows
Instructions:
- Warm milk on the stovetop.
- Add cocoa powder - Dedrick says you can add as little or as much as you want.
- Add sugar, milk chocolate chips, and vanilla extract.
- Stir until mixed together.
- Pour into a cup and add marshmallows.
Dedrick tells us you can use other ingredients if you like. He says if you’re happy, he’s happy!
