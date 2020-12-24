Dedrick makes his favorite holiday drink

Dedrick makes hot cocoa
By Callie Presley | December 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s nothing better during this time of year than sitting down, snuggling up with your family, watching your favorite holiday movie, and sipping on something hot. Dedrick loves a hot cup of cocoa. He showed us how he likes to make this sweet drink on QC@3.

Ingredients:

  • Whole milk
  • Cocoa powder
  • Sugar
  • Milk chocolate chips
  • Vanilla extract
  • Marshmallows

Instructions:

  • Warm milk on the stovetop.
  • Add cocoa powder - Dedrick says you can add as little or as much as you want.
  • Add sugar, milk chocolate chips, and vanilla extract.
  • Stir until mixed together.
  • Pour into a cup and add marshmallows.

Dedrick tells us you can use other ingredients if you like. He says if you’re happy, he’s happy!

