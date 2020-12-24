1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Christmas Eve crash on interstate near Huntersville

The incident happened on I-485 Outer at I-77 near Huntersville. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Kevin Marlow/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:27 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Christmas Eve on an interstate near Huntersville.

The incident happened on I-485 Outer at I-77 near Huntersville. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two other people suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Huntersville Fire Department says I-485 Outer (after I77) will be closed for investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area completely and seek an alternate route.

“Please also say a prayer for the families involved,” the fire department tweeted.

No one was identified and no other details were provided in this developing story

