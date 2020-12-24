CMPD searching for missing man with cognitive, mobility issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Algie Clyburn.
Shortly after 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers in the University City Division were notified that Clyburn, who suffers from cognitive and mobility issues, was missing.
Detectives believe he left his home near the area of Mineral Springs Road and North Graham Street in the early-morning hours of Dec. 24, and may be on foot.
Clyburn is 5′5″, has a slim build with salt-and-pepper hair and a white mustache. He is believed to be wearing khaki pants or shorts and brown shoes.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Algie Clyburn’s whereabouts to call 911, immediately.
